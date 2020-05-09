‘I’ve become very attached to my mother after my pregnancy’

tv

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:54 IST

There’s no respite for Mahhi Vij even during the lockdown. She’s spending her days taking care of Khushi and Rajveer, her adopted children, and her nine-month old toddler, Tara, and arranging terrace parties for them.

“I miss talking all of them out. We’re making up for that by holding terrace parties. Some days, we have a pool party too. I cook and make pancakes for Khushi and Rajveer,” she says.

She believes that she’s “a hands-on mother” to Tara and is constantly on her toes. She says, “I’m a little fussy when it comes to her. I want things to be in a particular way in her room. I clean and sterilise her bottles on my own, check the temperature of her room and the milk that she drinks. I don’t even have five minutes to sit down and relax because I constantly need to make sure that she’s comfortable.”

Vij believes that she has matured after embracing motherhood, she’s has also become emotional. “I take Tara for regular visits to the paediatrician to protect her from Covid-19. But I can’t be in the same room when she gets her shots because I start crying. I’m trying to be strong as a mother. I’ve become so emotional that even if I hear a sad song on the television, I start crying,” she describes.

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor feels that with the arrival of her toddler, her relationship with her mother has improved. “Before I had children, I used to fight a lot with my mother for the smallest of things. I used to feel that whatever she says is wrong. When I was pregnant, I saw her, a diabetic patient, standing in the kitchen for hours and cooking for me. She would be up throughout the night to take care of me. I realised how important she is to me. I’ve now become very attached to my mother,” she signs off.