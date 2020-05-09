‘I’ve become very attached to my mother after my pregnancy’
Mahhi Vij is spending her days taking care of Khushi and Rajveer, her adopted children, and her nine-month old toddler, Taratv Updated: May 09, 2020 23:54 IST
There’s no respite for Mahhi Vij even during the lockdown. She’s spending her days taking care of Khushi and Rajveer, her adopted children, and her nine-month old toddler, Tara, and arranging terrace parties for them.
“I miss talking all of them out. We’re making up for that by holding terrace parties. Some days, we have a pool party too. I cook and make pancakes for Khushi and Rajveer,” she says.
View this post on Instagram
It’s very important to keep the kids happy and entertained during this lockdown period. Weekends used to be a time for play dates and going out but now adults as well as kids are confined in the walls of our homes. So Jay and I planned out a fun evening with a restaurant setup on our terrace with the kids, making them their favourite food, playing with them and ensuring they have a good time! A change in their routine as well as ours is honestly a must! While we are finding it difficult to cope as adults it’s even more difficult for children who love being independent birds, running flying, jumping around in the park and outdoors. For now this is the best we can do, here‘s a special glimpse from a fun night at the Bhanushali’s! ❤️
She believes that she’s “a hands-on mother” to Tara and is constantly on her toes. She says, “I’m a little fussy when it comes to her. I want things to be in a particular way in her room. I clean and sterilise her bottles on my own, check the temperature of her room and the milk that she drinks. I don’t even have five minutes to sit down and relax because I constantly need to make sure that she’s comfortable.”
Vij believes that she has matured after embracing motherhood, she’s has also become emotional. “I take Tara for regular visits to the paediatrician to protect her from Covid-19. But I can’t be in the same room when she gets her shots because I start crying. I’m trying to be strong as a mother. I’ve become so emotional that even if I hear a sad song on the television, I start crying,” she describes.
The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor feels that with the arrival of her toddler, her relationship with her mother has improved. “Before I had children, I used to fight a lot with my mother for the smallest of things. I used to feel that whatever she says is wrong. When I was pregnant, I saw her, a diabetic patient, standing in the kitchen for hours and cooking for me. She would be up throughout the night to take care of me. I realised how important she is to me. I’ve now become very attached to my mother,” she signs off.