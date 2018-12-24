Indian Idol 10: Salman Ali lifts the trophy, Ankush Bhardwaj and Neelanjana Ray are runners up

At the end of season 10 of Indian Idol, Salman Ali walked away with the winner’s trophy on Sunday as social media burst with messages of congratulations. Salman beat Ankush Bhardwaj and Neelanjana Ray to emerge winner. Ankush and Neelanjana were adjudged first and second runners up respectively.

After many weeks of exciting but demanding and keenly contested show, Salman was voted the best. The show also saw actors Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif make an appearance as guests. They were there to promote their film, Zero. Salman was, of course, overwhelmed on winning the contest.

Here's your season 10 winner of #IndianIdol, Salman Ali! @Salmanaliidol RT to congratulate him! pic.twitter.com/E6QqauzTM6 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 23, 2018

He was quoted by Indian Express as saying: “I am overwhelmed and speechless right now. The feeling of winning the 10th season of Indian Idol is yet to sink in. Indian Idol and Sony Entertainment Television have given me a platform to realize my dreams and I will always be thankful. I haven’t just learned a lot but I have had the opportunity to perform with and in front of legends from this industry. And more than anything else, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude towards the audience who voted for all of us wholeheartedly.”

Probably the 1st time of #indianidol history that I clapped on the winner's name otherwise I alwz felt someone from runners up would be more deserving to be champ😬#SalmanAli is what the nation should get as next singing sensational🎤

A vocal texture with uniqueness & power👏 pic.twitter.com/i0cN49Mos1 — M A N I S H A (@DiscoverManisha) December 23, 2018

Many congratulations #SalmanAli for not just winning the award but hearts too. Wish you very good luck and best wishes. @SonyTV — Anuj Tiwari (@AnujOfficial) December 24, 2018

Salman’s win felt sweeter as he comes from a poor family in Mewat, Rajasthan.

It was an emotional moment for the contest’s judges — Neha Kakkar, Javed Ali and Vishal Dadlani. Infact, host Maniesh Paul and Neha got teary eyed as the season drew to a close.

Very emotional moment here What is there more kindly and beautiful than the feeling between host and judges

we love u all this season is epic - thank u ..#Indianidol @VishalDadlani @ManishPaul03 @iAmNehaKakkar @javedali4u @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/zQUIXUmriI — Nilesh Bhatt (@NeileshBhatt) December 23, 2018

The Zero team too was amazed that the plethora of talent--Shah Rukh, in fact, requested Salman to sing Sajda from his film, My Name is Khan. Zero team was in praise for all the finalists. Shah Rukh even danced to some of his hits like Chaiyyan Chaiyyan, Zaalima, Issaqbaazi and Jabra Fan.

The contestants sing a beautiful medley of his songs, and @iamsrk can't help but join them on stage. #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/6t2dOQH0Hw — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 23, 2018

Katrina congratulated Neelanjana saying that she had a beautiful voice and was pretty too.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 09:06 IST