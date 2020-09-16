e-paper
Home / TV / Kamya Punjabi: People have forgotten the main mudda! #JusticeforSushant became #JusticeforKangana; Kal #JusticeforRaviKishan hoga

Kamya Punjabi: People have forgotten the main mudda! #JusticeforSushant became #JusticeforKangana; Kal #JusticeforRaviKishan hoga

Kamya Punjabi feels the people, who were fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput, should open their eyes and realise what this circus is about.

tv Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:31 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Kamya Punjabi says the public's attention is getting diverted from the main topic.
Kamya Punjabi says the public’s attention is getting diverted from the main topic.
         

Kamya Punjabi doesn’t mince words. The actor, who has been a supporter of the #JusticeforSSR campaign, was trolled after she supported actor- MP Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the parliament about the entertainment industry being maligned.

Punjabi says trolling doesn’t affect her but the public’s attention is getting diverted from the main topic. “People have forgotten the main mudda! Public pagal ho chuki hai. Ghum rahi hai jasia ghumaya jaa raha hai. Everyone who joined the #JusticeforSSR campaign wants to know what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput. Was he depressed? Was there foul play? What pushed him to take such a drastic step? His family wanted closure and so did the aam janta. But gradually new topics began attaching themselves to the campaign and Sushant got sidelined,” she says, feeling that the investigation that started from Rhea Chakraborty, went on to ED’s and CBI’s investigation, Rhea’s brother and drugs but then drugs in Bollywood became the focal point!

 

“Now the discussion is mainly about who takes drugs in Bollywood. What about Sushant, the 15 cr investigation, who gave him drugs without his knowledge? Later, Kangana’s (Ranaut) clash with Shiv Sena, the BMC demolishing her office and we all saw the halla after that. So, #JusticeforSushant became to #JusticeforKangana. And with Jayaji’s speech and actor-MP Ravi Kishan’s reaction, kal #JusticeforRaviKishan hoga,” she says.

 

Talking about Kangana, Punjabi adds that suddenly she began playing the victim card. “Where were you when Sushant died? Suddenly you are talking about all the things that went wrong with you? Just because you had some bad experience with some people, doesn’t mean you can blame the entire industry. You can’t call the film industry ‘a gutter’. That is not done and I will speak against it. If things are so bad, then why don’t you leave the industry. Aam janta bhed chal follow karti hai. The focus has shifted from Sushant to other things and people should open their eyes and realise what this circus is about. They are being taken for a walk. People need to wake up!” she signs off.

