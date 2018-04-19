Kapil Sharma accuses ex Preeti Simoes of charging fans entry fees for his shows

The last few weeks have been troublesome for Kapil Sharma. After his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma failed to impress audiences, the comedian had a Twitter meltdown, threatened journalists and filed police complaints against his ex-managers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

While he posted scans of the complaint on April 6, Zee News has now unearthed the original complaint, as written in Marathi. In the parts that he chose to omit in the tweet, the comedian has accused Preeti and Neeti of charging money from audience members for entry to the show.

Kapil begins the report by saying how he first hired Preeti to manage his show. “Right from the shooting schedules to guest coordination--everything was managed by Preeti. And for that, I paid her Rs 2 lakh a month. Soon, I hired her sister Neeti as well and as the show became popular and the channel benefitted from it, I raised their salaries,” he said.

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

He then went on to allege how he was asked by the sisters to fire an employee, Anushree, upon their request. The sisters accused Anushree of charging money from audience members behind their back. However, when Kapil met Anushree later, she told them that it was Preeti and Neeti who would do these things. “She told me that they charge money from the people who want to sit in the audience and the rates vary depending on which row. People who sit in the front row are charged more,” he said.

Kapil also accused the sisters of sabotaging his relationships with celebrity guests. He said they would not inform him about arrangements with celebrities which would leave them ‘miffed with me.’

The sisters quit his show in March 2017 which was when a ‘leading entertainment portal’ began publishing ’biased’ stories about him. “In February 2018, I confronted Preeti at her house and requested her to end all of this. She replied, ‘You are nothing without me in the industry and I will not leave you. I will swipe you away from the industry and if you want to end all of this then pay me Rs 25 lakh.’ I left her house after that,” he said.

Preeti recently spoke to Hindustan Times after Kapil’s Twitter rant and said she believes Kapil may be ‘bipolar or schizophrenic’. “... my biggest concern is his mental health,” she said, “which has deteriorated drastically in the past few months. I’ve spoken to him many times, he has messaged me and visited me and I’ve realised that he’s not the same man that he was a year ago. It’s not just depression.. it could be bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. He’s getting suicidal thoughts. I’ve seen a very different him. His face has changed, his eyes have changed. He switches topics when he is talking. He repeats the same things 10 times when he speaks to me. Whoever has doing this to him, I really want to say, ‘give up, move out, and take him to a rehab and give the poor man a chance to live’. I am scared because tomorrow, if in this state of depression, he does something, they’ll lose such a beautiful person,” she had said.

