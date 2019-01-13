Kapil Sharma Show highlights: When Kapil claimed to be Sanju’s producer, Yami Gautam got roasted

Comedian Kapil Sharma is finally back in his old groove. Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show reminded viewers of all the fun he and his team of actors used to have on the show in the first season.

Kapil welcomed actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on the show in the latest episode. They were there to promote their latest film, Uri. Irrespective of the serious tone of their film, Vicky and Yami had great fun and rolled with laughter through the show.

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam dance as Kapil Sharma sings in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Here are the five best moments from the episode:

1. Kapil recalls his time in Amsterdam

During his recent hiatus from television, Kapil spent a few days in Amsterdam. On Saturday’s episode, he recounted a funny story from when he was refused entry in a movie theatre in Amsterdam, which was screening Vicky and Ranbir Kapoor’s film, Sanju.

He said that him and his friend had bought the tickets and arrived early for the show. They decided to grab a snack but got a little late for the movie, which had started by then. The two were refused entry into the movie theatre for coming late but Kapil’s friend had an idea. They found a picture of Ranbir and Kapil together and told the security personnel that Kapil was the film’s producer. He then let them in.

2. Vicky indulges his female fans in their weird requests

Kapil called a few of Vicky’s young female fans on stage and asked them what they wanted to say or do with Vicky. All of them had the weirdest requests. One wanted to put Vicky’s head in her lap while Kapil sang a lullaby, another wanted him to give her a head massage, one wanted to share a coconut with him and one asked him to pick her up and leave her on the other side of the stage. Vicky indulged all of them in their requests.

3. Kapil asks Yami why she didn’t come to his wedding reception

The comedian roasted Yami for not coming to his recent wedding reception. She said that she couldn’t come because she was promoting her film Uri. Vicky called her out for lying, saying that he too was a part of the film but he made it. She gave him a whack and explained that one of them had to be working so it was decided that she should be the one.

4. Kapil roasts Chandan and his ‘Daimumma’

Kapil roasted his favorite target on show, Chandan Prabhakar, yet again. He shared a mean joke about how Chandan would oil himself up while he robbed people so no one would be able to get a hold of him. Having had enough of his mean jibes, Chandan asked him why he was so concerned with how he oils his body. “Aap kya meri daimumma ho?,” he said and made everyone laugh. He perhaps wanted to say ‘daiamma’ but it was already to late. Kapil and Vicky teased him for it through the rest of his bit.

5. Kiku Sharda cracks more lame puns

Kiku Sharda returned as Baccha Yadav on the show to crack more of his bad jokes. He asked Yami how she is and she replies she is fine. He said he was asking if she was sweet, salty or sour. When asked why he was asking all this, he said because she is ‘yummy’.

He cracked a few for Vicky as well. He also what it would be called if he made friends with two men. ‘Vicky Do Nar’, he said. He asked Vicky what his future generations will be called. ‘Vicky Pedia’. Do what you must with that information.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 11:35 IST