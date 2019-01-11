Kapil Sharma celebrates his show’s success, thanks fans in new tweet. See pics

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma has thanked his fans for making his return to television successful. He has shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Twitter.

Kapil also shared a picture of a cake on Twitter. “Thank u so much to all the viewers for giving so much love to #TheKapilSharmaShow we the team of #tkss will keep working hard to make u guys smile n happy. Keep smiling n stay happy n healthy always. Love u all,” he wrote in a tweet.

The team of upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga shot for The Kapil Sharma Show on Thursday. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla had a fun-filled day with comedian Kapil Sharma and his gang. Sonam shared several pictures and videos from the show’s sets. A bunch of pictures also showed the large chocolate cake being cut to celebrate the comedy show’s successful return to television. The icing on the cake read “Congratulations Team TKSS,” and it was cut by one of the actors on the show, Bharti Singh.

“With the incredible team of #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga on the @kapilsharma show! Thanks so so much for having us.. it was the best show of yours I’ve been on yet... I’ve never laughed so hard! @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @shellychopradhar,” Sonam captioned a group photo with Kapil.

Bharti Singh cutting the cake to celebrate the show’s success.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to television after more than a year on December 29. It has hosted stars like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh on the show so far. The next episode will see Vicky Kaushal on the show where he will promote his new film, Uri.

Sonam’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will release on February 1. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it tells the story of a girl who has fallen in love with another girl and is struggling to keep it a secret.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 16:18 IST