Kapil Sharma thanks Sunil Grover for wishing him on his wedding, says he missed him

Television star and comedian Kapil Sharma has thanked his former co-star Sunil Grover for wishing him on his wedding. Kapil even said that he missed him at the star-studded reception party.

Sunil took to Twitter to wish Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath on December 13, a day after their wedding. “Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes,” Sunil had written in a tweet.

Kapil replied to the tweet on Thursday. “Thank u so much paji.. we missed u .. love n best wishes always,” he wrote. The reception was held on December 24 in Mumbai and was attended by stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others.

Kapil tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ginni on December 12 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The two exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.The couple also had a Hindu wedding.

Sunil and Kapil worked together on The Kapil Sharma Show until 2017 when it was reported that Kapil physically assaulted Sunil on a flight. Sunil decided to walk out of the show, as did a few other actors on the show. The show’s TRPs fell and it was ultimately cancelled. The two exchanged many heated words on social media for almost a year but are now seen on shows of their own. Sunil is seen as the lead of Kanpur Wale Khurranas and Kapil’s The Kapil Sharma Show is back on air.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 16:19 IST