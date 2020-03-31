e-paper
Kapil Sharma to worship daughter Anayra on Ashtami this Navratri

Kapil Sharma to worship daughter Anayra on Ashtami this Navratri

Kapil Sharma has said he will wash the feet of daughter Anayra and worship her on Durga Ashtami, which falls on April 1, Wednesday.

tv Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma shares his plans for Ashtami.
Kapil Sharma shares his plans for Ashtami.
         

TV star Kapil Sharma plans to worship his daughter Anayra for Ashtami on this Navtrarti. Devotees who observe Navratri perform the kanjak puja on Ashtami wherein young girls are worshipped as forms of goddesses.

During his live chat with Bharti Singh on Instagram, Kapil revealed he will worship Anayra and wash her feet as part of the kanjak puja on April 1, Ashtami this year. About the current lockdown, Kapil had urged people to stay at home and said, “Don’t get out of home and don’t let anyone come to our house. I had made a few arrangements as we have a baby. The ones who work at our house, they are the only ones at home. Even in terms of groceries, we can go down and receive them.”

Also read: Karan Johar’s mother decks up for high tea in quarantine, fellow Sindhi Ranveer Singh says ‘she knows it’. Watch

Kapil’s love for animals is well known and he took it upon himself to quash fake news about pets carrying the Covid-19 infection. “When something like this (coronavirus pandemic) happens, there are always rumours. Some people must have spread these false rumours. It’s nothing like that. It’s stupid for someone to believe these rumours! There are pets in my house as well. There is a small baby in our house. I will obviously be aware of the fact if it was true. We would have taken the necessary precautions. Coronavirus doesn’t spread due to pets. We should all take care of our pets and even offer food to stray dogs. You will get good blessings, believe me,” he had said.

 

Kapil married Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The couple was blessed with baby girl, whom they named Anarya, in December 2019. Kapil took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter Anayra. He had written: “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di.” In mid-January this year, he shared the first pictures of his daughter and wrote on Twitter, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude.” In the pictures, Kapil could be seen holding his daughter in his arms.

