Karan Tacker says he looks at scripts 'as a whole, instead of just thinking isme nudity hai ya nahi hai'

Karan Tacker says he looks at scripts ‘as a whole, instead of just thinking isme nudity hai ya nahi hai’

Karan Tacker says he has deliberately chosen fewer projects to ensure he stayed true to his own dreams.

Mar 26, 2020
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Tacker talks about the coronavirus lockdown.
Karan Tacker talks about the coronavirus lockdown.
         

Seven years after his last full-fledged daily soap, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, actor Karan Tacker has finally made a comeback. His latest project is a web show with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who has helmed films such as A Wednesday! (2008) and Special 26 (2013).

Ask him about his time away from the screen and Tacker shares that it was not a dearth of offers but his conscious refusal to projects that kept him away. The actor reasons, “It’s extremely tough to say no to work. What happens is, you have a certain vision for yourself and a certain dream. To stay true to that dream becomes difficult when you get a lot of work and you have to refuse it. It’s the things that you say no to that really shape your career. It was a conscious effort from my end.”

The 33-year-old, at the risk of “sounding repetitive”, adds that a lot of it also depends on the writing. “You need that to be great along with the character arc, to go out and showcase your craft. Very few are able to do that. It was always very tough to turn down work, because I believe one work connects to the other. I’m hoping it pays off,” says Tacker.

Coming from a relatively conservative medium like television, would the actor be open to doing bold scenes, something that the web has come to be associated with in the last couple of years? “When I read the script, I look at it as a whole, instead of just thinking ‘isme nudity hai ya nahi hai’. If it’s there organically, then no actor has qualms about it. Also, I don’t think things are made in specific genres any more, all are merging with each other. It’s difficult to hence narrow down to a particular genre that I won’t do,” Tacker concludes.

