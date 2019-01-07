Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Shahid Kapoor advises Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan talks about Janhvi

A new promo of next week’s episode of Koffee With Karan was revealed on Sunday and it features actor Shahid Kapoor and his half-brother, actor Ishaan Khatter. While, this will be Dhadak actor’s debut appearance on the chat show, Shahid has been a regular on the Koffee couch with a few of his co-stars and exes in the past seasons of the show. Last year, he had come on the show with his wife Mira Rajput.

In the promo, the bromance between the duo is quite evident. The Haider actor followed the footsteps of Arjun Kapoor, as he adorably teased Ishaan about his rumoured girlfriend Janhvi. The promo shows Shahid pulling his younger brother’s leg while letting out some of Ishaan’s dating secrets. When Karan asked if Ishaan is indeed dating Janhvi, the young actor was at a loss for words.

In another bit from the promo, Ishaan reveals that Janhvi’s contact on his phone is saved as ‘Are those potatoes?’ He said that’s what she said to him but realised how awkward he was making it sound.

However, the highlight of the promo was when host Karan Johar grabbed the opportunity to put Shahid in a spot. Karan asked Shahid if he has a piece of advice he’d like to give to Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas, his answer was affirmative as well as witty. Shahid said, “Never back down buddy. You’re with the original Desi Girl.”

For the unversed, Shahid and Priyanka were rumoured to have dated while shooting for Kaminey. However, the actors never confirmed their relationship on record.

Today, the two are happily married to their respective partners. While Shahid and Mira are parents to two adorable kids, Priyanka got married in a lavish wedding ceremony to Nick in December last year. More bits from the promo show them dancing together and Ishaan confessing that he has dated a 45 year old once.

The sixth season of Koffee With Karan has already seen some dynamic pairings on the chat show, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:00 IST