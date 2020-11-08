e-paper
Home / TV / Krushna Abhishek threatens to walk off Kapil Sharma’s show after seeing ‘too many guests’

Krushna Abhishek threatens to walk off Kapil Sharma’s show after seeing ‘too many guests’

Krushna Abhishek walked off the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for this hilarious reason. Here’s how the celebrity guests reacted.

tv Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 13:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek on the show.
Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek on the show.
         

Krushna Abhishek have had a love-hate relationship over the years but are now collaborators on the refurbished Kapil Sharma Show. However, the celebrity host and the guests faced a moment of panic as Krushna – while in his get-up as Sapna – threatened to walk off the sets of the show.

It happened when Kapil was hosting Remo D’Souza along with Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. Krushna walked on to stage, only to walk off almost immediately. This left the guests and the host surprised as Krushna’s character loves to meet the invited celebs. When Kapil asked the reason for the perfunctory goodbye, Krushna said, “Itne sare guests koi bulata hai kya (Who calls so many guests)”. The repartee left everyone in splits. As Sapna, Krushna also took a dig at Remo for giving work to all non-star choreographers other than him.

On last weekend’s episode, Kapil and his team had hosted the team of Laxmii including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. During the show, Kapil had asked Akshay, known for delivering multiple hits every year, if his date diary went for a toss due to the nationwide lockdown. “Khud 365 din kamaye, lekin mera calendar chhota kar de (He himself works 365 days a year but wants me to work less)!”

Defending himself, Kapil had said, “Nahi, nahi, mereko bohot khushi hai, paaji (No, no, I am very happy for you).” Akshay replies, “Mereko toh kabhi nazar nahi aaya tu khush (I have never seen you happy).” Akshay had also joked that Kapil must have bribed his team because almost all his films are promoted on his show.

