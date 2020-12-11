e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Late Divya Bhatnagar’s brother releases private chats in which she’d accused her husband of beating her with a belt

Late Divya Bhatnagar’s brother releases private chats in which she’d accused her husband of beating her with a belt

Divya Bhatnagar’s brother has shared private chats in which his sister, who died earlier this week, accused her husband of domestic violence.

tv Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 14:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Divya Bhatnagar’s brother Devashish has taken over her social media accounts.
Divya Bhatnagar’s brother Devashish has taken over her social media accounts.
         

Late actor Divya Bhatnagar’s brother has shared private chats in which she claimed to have been beaten by her husband, Gagan Gabru. Divya died due to Covid-19 complications on Monday. Since her death, her family and close industry friend, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, have accused her husband of mental and physical abuse.

Devashish, her brother, has control of Divya’s social media accounts, and on Thursday shared several screengrabs of his chats with her. He wrote in his caption, “I wish i could get to know all this. I wish i could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish i could tell her that girls are the most powerful human species. I wish i could save her from this devil. I want this guy hanged @whogabru. This is guy is been threatening divya bhatnagar that he will get me (her brother and mother killed),defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone.”

 

In the messages, Divya said that she is regularly attacked with a belt, and that her finger has been broken multiple times. She said that she used to tell herself that it was probably because he was frustrated with an ongoing case.

Previously, Devashish had told The Times of India, “Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her. We found the note in her cupboard yesterday. She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation.”

Also read: Late Divya Bhatnagar’s brother says he found a note ‘in which she had stated that her husband tortures and abuses her’

Devoleena, in an emotional Instagram video, had said, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
WHO, regulators and manufacturers discuss fast-tracking of Covid vaccine roll-out
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Race for strategic places, bases in Indian Ocean region: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Race for strategic places, bases in Indian Ocean region: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Durgamati review: Bhumi Pednekar’s film deserves to be burned at the stake
Durgamati review: Bhumi Pednekar’s film deserves to be burned at the stake
Court stays order to disclose PMs’ flight details but asks IAF a question
Court stays order to disclose PMs’ flight details but asks IAF a question
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In