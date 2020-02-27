e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Madhurima Tuli on ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh: ‘We are more mature now’

Madhurima Tuli on ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh: ‘We are more mature now’

Madhurina Tulli believes she and her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh have matured since they were together.

tv Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen together on Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.
Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen together on Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.
         

Former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have moved on from their ugly fights that the audience got to witness on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The actors have reunited for a special show Salaam-E-Ishq. Madhurima says they are “much more mature” now.

The actors came together for the special show for which they danced together to Bollywood songs like Judaai and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

“This dance performance that we have presented in Salaam-E-Ishq is the journey of our relationship that depicts all the ups and downs of our lives. Every bond doesn’t turn into good forever lasting successful relationship. Now, we are much more mature and are handling things in a better way in our lives,” Madhurima said.

Also read: Anubhav Sinha: ‘There are some who threaten to slash my throat, I say ‘You cut mine, I will cut yours’

“We don’t get mad at each other every now and then, and definitely make sure that we don’t overreact to each other’s actions. We wanted to end things on a nice note and that is why we are here performing together. We will respect each other, and I believe everything happens for good. We have tried to work on our mistakes and maybe our fans will get to see us working together like this in the future too,” she added about Vishal with whom she had even participated in the dance based reality show Nach Baliye.

Salaam-E-Ishq will also have performances by actors like Shabir Ahluwalia, Sehban Azim, Krystle D’souza, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. It will be aired on February 29 and March 1 on Zee TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Poor attempt to gain 2 minutes of fame’: Prashant Kishor on FIR filed
‘Poor attempt to gain 2 minutes of fame’: Prashant Kishor on FIR filed
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News