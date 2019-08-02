Madhurima Tulli on her Nach Baliye partner and ex Vishal Aditya Singh: ‘I was as surprised as others by his comments’

tv

After numerous ads, 13 films - including some in regional languages and Hindi - and eight TV shows, Madhurima Tulli is currently enjoying being part of a celebrity dance reality show. Her partner on the show is her ex, Vishal Aditya Singh. The couple began dating while shooting for their fantasy TV show, Chandrakanta, in 2017 and kept it under wraps for a long while. Now, both of them seem to have thrown caution to the wind and are seen matching not only their dance steps but their wits too.

The question is, are the arguments real or fake? “We got the limelight on the show as everyone else is quite popular and our sequences seem to be working. I knew we would get attention for working together after our spilt. People have said that ‘actors do anything for money’ but they should realise that this is our profession too. It is a job on a great platform. People have often asked me about our arguments and the truth is, whatever happens on camera is real. It is hurtful and depressing at times but now that I have joined such a popular show, I don’t want to quit. I don’t want to be known as the girl who quit, because such a tag would be detrimental for my career, not to forget it would be unprofessional too,” says the Baby (2015) actor.

Vishal’s flare-up on stage and Madhurima’s responses have created a lot of buzz around them. She says his interactions with her are getting better. “We were friendly post our breakup and there were no issues between us. But the Vishal I see on the show isn’t the one I knew earlier. He seem to be getting better but I was as surprised as others to see his comments and reactions. I never expected animosity from him. This is a different personality from the one I knew of,” says the actor, who has been part of shows such as 24 season 2, Jhansi Ki Rani, Rang Badalti Odhani, Parichay and films like Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015), Naam Shabana (2017) among others.

With her career highs and lows, Madhurima reveals that she hopes the reality show takes her to a “higher level”. “With each project, I want to do better and go a step further in my career. After this reality show, I will know where my career is headed,” she signs off.

