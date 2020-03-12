Mahhi Vij lashes out at trolls for commenting on her daughter: ‘Stop barking. Shame on you people’

tv

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:18 IST

Mahhi Vij has given it back to trolls who were saying mean things about her newborn daughter, Tara. The actor’s husband Jay Bhanushali recently appeared on Colors’ reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and got into an argument with Paras Chhabrra, after which he was targeted by trolls.

When one involved Tara in the argument, Mahhi snapped and shared a strong-worded tweet. “Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo (face me if you have the guts or stop barking).shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls,” she wrote in her tweet.

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

The Twitter user then deleted their account. Mahhi replied, “Agar dam hai toh keep ur Ac active (keep your account active if you have the guts) bcoz ull be behind bars for talking about rape lets see now dam hai rakh apna account active person cops trace u,” she wrote.

On the show, Paras had talked less than politely about the female contestants, saying that they were all fake and that merely looking at them gave him depression. Jay called his comment ‘wahiyat’ (disgusting) and Paras’ fans online didn’t take it well.

Mahhi and Jay welcomed Tara last year. He and his wife Mahhi Vij also have two other children, whom they had adopted earlier. Earlier this week, Mahhi talked about how she feels about unsolicited advice on parenthood.

Sharing a picture with Tara, she wrote, “People often tell me I am spoiling my girl let her cry. let her be independent 6 months baby. you are holding her too much. Next time you think about telling a mother what she should or shouldn’t when it comes to her kids, without her asking for your advice.Stop and keep it to urself. in the meantime I’ll continue to love al over my sweet doll while I can bcoz I know these moments won’t last forever.One day she won’t need me as much, or she s too cool for mumma m.. until thn I’ll soak in al of the cuddles.”

Jay, too, is excited about the new baby in his life. “Without the support of my family, I would have been nowhere. Especially my wife, the way she has transformed me from a boy to a man. I absolutely love spending time with my little ones. Whenever I’m not at work, I ensure that I spend most of my time with her. I take care of every little thing about her from feeding her to putting her to sleep and also part my role by helping Mahhi with whatever I can and it is the best feeling in the world,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more