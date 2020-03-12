e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Mahhi Vij lashes out at trolls for commenting on her daughter: ‘Stop barking. Shame on you people’

Mahhi Vij lashes out at trolls for commenting on her daughter: ‘Stop barking. Shame on you people’

Mahhi Vij has given it back to a troll who commented on her daughter. The troll has since deleted their Twitter account.

tv Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali welcomed daughter Tara in 2019.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali welcomed daughter Tara in 2019.
         

Mahhi Vij has given it back to trolls who were saying mean things about her newborn daughter, Tara. The actor’s husband Jay Bhanushali recently appeared on Colors’ reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and got into an argument with Paras Chhabrra, after which he was targeted by trolls.

When one involved Tara in the argument, Mahhi snapped and shared a strong-worded tweet. “Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo (face me if you have the guts or stop barking).shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls,” she wrote in her tweet.

 

The Twitter user then deleted their account. Mahhi replied, “Agar dam hai toh keep ur Ac active (keep your account active if you have the guts) bcoz ull be behind bars for talking about rape lets see now dam hai rakh apna account active person cops trace u,” she wrote.

On the show, Paras had talked less than politely about the female contestants, saying that they were all fake and that merely looking at them gave him depression. Jay called his comment ‘wahiyat’ (disgusting) and Paras’ fans online didn’t take it well.

 

Mahhi and Jay welcomed Tara last year. He and his wife Mahhi Vij also have two other children, whom they had adopted earlier. Earlier this week, Mahhi talked about how she feels about unsolicited advice on parenthood.

Sharing a picture with Tara, she wrote, “People often tell me I am spoiling my girl let her cry. let her be independent 6 months baby. you are holding her too much. Next time you think about telling a mother what she should or shouldn’t when it comes to her kids, without her asking for your advice.Stop and keep it to urself. in the meantime I’ll continue to love al over my sweet doll while I can bcoz I know these moments won’t last forever.One day she won’t need me as much, or she s too cool for mumma m.. until thn I’ll soak in al of the cuddles.”

 

Jay, too, is excited about the new baby in his life. “Without the support of my family, I would have been nowhere. Especially my wife, the way she has transformed me from a boy to a man. I absolutely love spending time with my little ones. Whenever I’m not at work, I ensure that I spend most of my time with her. I take care of every little thing about her from feeding her to putting her to sleep and also part my role by helping Mahhi with whatever I can and it is the best feeling in the world,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live: Indians urged to avoid non-essential travel, cases rise to 73
Coronavirus Live: Indians urged to avoid non-essential travel, cases rise to 73
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus; to be isolated
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus; to be isolated
The Taste With Vir: Life in the age of coronavirus
The Taste With Vir: Life in the age of coronavirus
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyTom Hanks

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news