Millie Bobby Brown gets huge raise for Stranger Things 3, will get the same paycheck as Winona Ryder

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, the breakout Stranger Things star, is getting a huge pay raise for the show’s third season.

Millie’s initial contract with streaming giant Netflix called for her to make USD 250,000 per episode in season three. But according to TMZ, her salary would now be as high as USD 350,000 per episode, which would put her on par with Stranger Things’ adult stars, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Netflix has segregated the cast into three tiers. Adult actors Winona Ryder and David Harbour have been placed in the Tier A and both of them will be making USD 350,000 per episode.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the second season of the show.

The group of the young actors -- Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp -- have been placed in the Tier B and will get USD 250,000 per episode.

The Tier C consists of teenage actors Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery, and they will be pocketing a sum of USD 150,000 per episode.

Millie was missing from all the three tiers when the makers announced the pay hike for the cast last month.

According to the sources the actor may have had negotiated her deal with the producers separately.

