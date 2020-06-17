Mohit Sehgal makes shocking revelations: A  producer tried to buy me by offering a new show

tv

Several actors in the past have spoken against the 90-day payment system in the TV industry and how it has affected them. And of late, amid Covid-19 crisis, a lot of actors had to knock the doors of the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and even appeal on social media to get their dues. Reading about their situation reminded actor Mohit Sehgal of his days, when he faced a similar struggle.

“I know how those actors must be feeling. I went through similar problems for three of my shows. When I was working for Khamoshiyan, I had to wait for nine months to get my dues. We shot the pilot for six months with no pay and after the show went on air, the makers told me, ‘We’ll pay you after three months’. Nobody was saying anything, but I told them that I needed my money to pay my rent, to eat and for daily expenses,” Sehgal recounts.

The actor, however, put a condition that, ‘If you give me in writing that I’ll get paid, I’ll resume shooting’, but they weren’t ready to do that as well. I found it fishy and thought I might not get paid like that and decided to put my foot down,” he says.

Sehgal also talks about escalating the matter to CINTAA, and how he further had to face frightening experiences.

“There were 50-60 people screaming at each other. My hands and legs were shivering. The producers declared themself bankrupt. One of the producers came to me and said, ‘You leave this show’s money, forget about it and we will give you a new one’. I said, ‘Did you just say that?’ They were trying to buy me, and what was the guarantee that they wouldn’t do the same thing again?,” he says.

After much bargaining, Sehgal says he could only got 50% of what was due and promised to him, but because of all this, the industry started to form perceptions about him.

“The channel and people from the industry started to misunderstand me. I knew in my heart that I’m doing what was right for me. In future, I just hope to work with a good team, good producers and be a part of a good show where everybody works joyfully and with no stress of payments,” ends Sehgal on a hopeful note.

