Mumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser: Amazon series to bring untold stories of frontline heroes from the night of terror. Watch

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:46 IST

Amazon Prime Video has shared the teaser for their upcoming new series based on the terror attack on Mumbai on 26 November, 2008. The series, titled Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will be focusing on the medical staff and doctors who worked tirelessly on the night of the attack. The teaser was unveiled on the 12th anniversary of the attack on Thursday.

The short teaser shows doctors, nurses and paramedic staff struggling to keep up as more and more victims keep coming in. Mohit Raina plays a doctors who has some tough decision to make.

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff and will launch on Amazon in March 2021.

Talking about the show’s theme, NikkhilAdvani said, “We Mumbaikars often discuss about where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city. There have been several shows and films centred on the incident but no one has explored the doctors’ side of it. With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind.”

Aparna Purohit, of Amazon Prime Video said, “The dreadful night of Mumbai terror attacks of November 26 is etched into the minds of every Indian. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 pays homage to all the frontline workers, martyrs and their families who risked their lives to save others. We are unveiling the first look of the series as an ode to their bravery and sacrifice. The show is a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of India’s finest directors, Nikkhil Advani, to present the, untold stories of 26/11.”

Actor Mohit Raina also shared a tribute for the victims of the attack in a post on Instagram. “On 12th anniversary of 26/11, my thoughts go out to all victims, first responders and security forces,” he wrote in his post.

