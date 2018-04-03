Newlyweds Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower in cute new photo

Taarzan star Vatsal Sheth is enjoying the most romantic European vacation with his wife, actor Ishita Dutta. The two stars, who got married in November, shared a sweet kiss in front of the world’s most romantic monument, the Eiffel Tower.

“#NoCaptionNeeded #Love #Loveisintheair #Cityoflove #EiffelTower #shotoftheday #shotofthecentury #Priceless #Kiss #Romance #PicturePerfect #shotoniphonex,” Vatsal used several hashtags with the photo shared on Instagram.Before heading off to Paris, the couple enjoyed quality time with each other in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The couple also met Ajay Devgn, Kajol and their kids Nysa and Yug in Paris who were there to celebrate his 49th birthday. Ajay also shared a picture of the entire group on Twitter.

Vatsal and Ajay have worked together in 2004 film Taarzan The Wonder Car. Ajay played Vatsal’s father in the film. Ajay has also played Ishita’s father in their 2015 film Drishyam.

Forever and always ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ishita Dutta (@ishidutta) on Mar 31, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

Vatsal gained popularity as the star of hit 90’s television show Just Mohabbat. He was later seen in films like Taarzan, Paying Guests and Heroes. Vatsal then moved back to television and was seen in Ek Hasina Thi with Sanjeeda Sheikh and was recently a part of Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Gehraiyaan.

Ishita worked with Vatsal on Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar and was last seen opposite Kapil Sharma in Firangi.

