Paras Chhabra pays dues to Bigg Boss 13 designers, yet to pay for damages: report

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:25 IST

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra has reportedly paid the outstanding dues to the two designers who provided him with clothes, shoes and accessories during his stint on the show. He is, however, yet to pay for the damages. The designers had accused him of being highly demanding and not paying them what they were owed.

A report in Spotboye has quoted a source as saying, “Well, definitely it took time and a lot of messages were exchanged and chats were done. What matters is how the issue ends. It has ended not on a sour note and that’s that.” The report says he paid the remaining balance, some of which was already paid by his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri during his stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Paras had earlier refused to pay any of the dues, claiming that it was a barter deal. In a recent interview to ETimes, Paras said Akanksha was supporting them to ruin his image. He said, “I don’t know in my absence Akanksha assigned who and why. There was no conversation about money and I have those chats also with me. When I came out my phone gave me a bill of Rs 1,80,000 saying that I need to pay for designers and I was shocked. I told her all these was done in collaboration. My mom then told me that Akanksha has said that the amount is pending and Rs 1 lakh she has already paid. The stylist had even come to my mom when I asked them that who had committed to them about money, they said Akanksha had done.”

He further added, “How can I be liable for something which I have not committed. I also want to ask these stylists that they are students how did they get media’s number it means Akanksha is supporting them and telling them to say all this in media and ruin my image. I had asked the stylists to give me a list and bill, but they are not ready to send anything.”

Paras had chosen to walk out of the Bigg Boss 13 finale with a sum of Rs 10 lakh. Soon after, he participated in another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where he was to choose his life partner among many female contestants. He didn’t get married to any of them but chose to walk out with contestant Aanchal Khurana. His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill had also participated in the show but couldn’t pick anyone after confessing her love for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

