Paras Chhabra says no cold war with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla: ‘He is sensible enough’

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:33 IST

Actors Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla have remained in news even after the end of Bigg Boss 13. If Sidharth is spoken about in the context of co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, Paras’s name crops up in reference to another Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma. While inside the house, Paras and Sidharth usually found themselves in the same side of an argument. In a latest development, there was a speculation that the two were now in a cold war. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Paras has flatly refused any such thing.

He told the publication: “I spoke to Sidharth a couple of days back and there is no reason for any kind of cold war. Sidharth is sensible enough, and I fail to understand how do such news come to fore in the first place.”

Paras, meanwhile, remains one of the most popular former contestants of Bigg Boss 13. There have been constant talk of his relationship with Mahira. Early this month, there were rumours of the two getting married after a wedding card of the two went viral.

Paras and Mahira have always maintained that they are friends but their close bond has often been the topic of discussion among their fellow contestants and viewers of the controversial reality show. Paras also broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, and many felt that it was due to his bond with Mahira.

Apart from featuring in a music video together, the two often take to Instagram to post photos of the two having a good time. With the picture of a wedding card going viral, there was bound to a buzz. It was later speculated to be a fan-made card as it was posted on a fan’s page.

Meanwhile, in a cryptic video that Paras posted on TikTok, he was seen talking about long-distance relationships. He explained how such an arrangement can work among two people. Addressing his fans in Hindi, he had said: “What is the problem? Long distance? Silence speaks when one is mum. People fall in love, even if they cannot meet.” “This is for you... #paraschhabra #abrakadabraparaschabbra #biggboss13 #pahira,” he had captioned the video. Ever since he posted the video, fans have been speculating if Paras has been truly missing Mahira.

