Paras Chhabra talks about long-distance relationships in latest video: ‘This is for you’. Was that for Mahira Sharma?

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:45 IST

Actor Paras Chhabra shared a video on his Instagram handle were he talked about long-distance relationships. The actor, who hit the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 this year, doesn’t mention in the video who he is addressing.

Speaking to the camera, he says, “Dikkat kya hai? Long distance? Khamoshiyan bol detin hain, jinki baaten nahin hotin. Ishq toh woh bhi karte hain jinki mulaqaaten nahin hotin. This is for you. (What is the problem? Long distance? Many people say a million things even in silence. There are those who fall in love even without meeting each other). What many won’ miss is how gentle he appears in the video, given that he had a reputation for violent outbursts, frequent fights with fellow contestant Asim Riaz and abusive language.

Whom is he addressing in the video? That is unclear. An easy guess would be another co-contestant in the reality TV show Mahira Sharma. The two were rather close through the show and though the two have maintained that they were friends, viewers felt otherwise. Paras’ stint was also controversial; while his proximity to Mahira was obvious to all, he was reportedly in a relationship with Akanksha Puri before he entered the house.

The two had a bitter separation after Bigg Boss 13 ended. They were in a relationship for three years. In interviews after the separation, the two have been slamming each other.

Paras and Mahira, meanwhile, shot for a music video before the lockdown set in. Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote: “#pahira something new coming soon” followed by a black heart emoji. Paras too wrote: “Something new #pahira” while sharing the same pictures.

Immediately after the end of Bigg Boss 13, Paras and another co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill were part of another show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show ended abruptly in mid-March with Paras choosing Aanchal Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill walking out without a partner.

