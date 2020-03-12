Akanksha Puri refutes ex Paras Chhabra’s claim that she contacted him after Bigg Boss 13: ‘I have blocked him’

tv

Actor Akanksha Puri has vehemently denied her ex-boyfriend and television actor Paras Chhabra’s claims that she reached out to him after he came out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. She was responding to his comments in a recent interview, in which he claimed that she tried to contact him, but he did not get back to her because there was nothing left to clarify between them anymore.

“This is all bullsh*t. I have never called or tried to get in touch. In fact, I deleted all my contacts and others details from his phone before he got his phone back after he returned from Bigg Boss house. I have happily moved on but I don’t know why he keeps taking my name in interviews,” she said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Paras and Akanksha, who were in a relationship for three years, broke up after Bigg Boss 13. It has been quite a bitter breakup for the two, who have been slamming each other in interviews since then.

Akanksha also said that Paras is yet to pay the stylists who provided him with clothes during his Bigg Boss 13 stint. She claimed that his mother said that they could not clear the dues right away as his cheques are stuck due to some GST issues. “The stylists are pretty young and Paras is now making reasons like he did not like his clothes to escape paying. I will pay if I have to but this is just so bad and unacceptable. In fact, I have blocked him,” she said.

Days after parting ways with Akanksha, Paras is already looking for a bride on Colors TV’s swayamvar-themed reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill is on the hunt for a groom on the show.

Reports suggest that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is struggling to find viewers and is likely to be pulled off air due to its low ratings. It is being said that the show will be replaced by Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

