Post Bigg Boss, Hiten Tejwani took a conscious decision to take limited work on television

When Hiten Tejwani participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, it only upped the actor’s fan following. However, after his exit in January, the actor took up only one show, that too for a short time. But it wasn’t due to lack of good offers, he says.

“After Bigg Boss 11, I took the decision of taking limited work on television. There is a medium of web series, which is huge, and I want to save myself for that. What earlier never happened on TV is now happening on the web. Whenever I thought of great roles that I wanted to do on TV, they never materialised, [and] eventually happened on the web,” says Hiten, who will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming production, Kalank.

The actor has been a part of popular daily soaps such as Kutumbh and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi, and he admits that there came a point when he was getting similar kind of roles. “People were doing the same thing again and again, and wouldn’t offer me a negative role or a different character because of my good-boy image. But I could change that though the web series’, and I wanted to save some time for it,” says the actor, who played the role of a cop in a web series, later.

Does this mean that TV can take a back seat? “No. Whatever I am today is because of what I did on TV. I can’t say that I will quit TV and go, because if a great project comes my way and I’ll take it up,” he says.

Asserting that he will “not quit TV forever”, Hiten adds, “If I get different things to do on television, I will do it. At the end of the day, I am an actor and I want to do different things in my career. I can go on all platforms, the whole thing is that I should suit the character. Right now I have the choice of not getting repetitive.”

