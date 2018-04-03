Priyanka Chopra is ready to take aim in new poster for Quantico season 3

A new poster for the upcoming third season of Quantico shows Priyanka Chopra ready to get into battle mode. She is still very stylish and still very fierce for the next instalment of the show.

“New Team. New Threats. Get ready for a new thrilling season of @QuanticoTV Thursday, April 26 on ABC! #Quantico,” Priyanka tweeted on Monday. She is seen in a black leather jacket and pants with a gun in her hand. The poster also places her on the bull’s eye of the target.

New Team. New Threats. Get ready for a new thrilling season of @QuanticoTV Thursday, April 26 on ABC! #Quantico pic.twitter.com/3b1eYajDJr — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 2, 2018

Her fans gave ecstatic reaction to the poster and her return on television. “Pri, Wow, You are looking stunning cop in the picture . Poster is also looking awesome. You make the poster awesome by standing in style,” a fan wrote in the comments. “yes yes yes we have been waiting for this badly.... queen is backk,” wrote another. Here are a few more reaction.

I was beginning to think we'd lost you for good! pic.twitter.com/ySXJ8D0vf9 — Narcoleptic Dreams (@FunctioningNarc) April 2, 2018

Priyanka plays Alex Parrish, a CIA agent on the show. She will return with the rest of the cast, including Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin, for the new season on April 26 on ABC. The last two seasons are available on Netflix for Indian viewers as well.

Priyanka will also soon be seen with Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in A Kid Like Jake and with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in Isn’t It Romantic? She is not working on any Bollywood film at present.

