Rajeev Sen says he needs to stay updated about Charu Asopa because she is ‘playful’, she calls him ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’. See pics

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:30 IST

Tv actor Charu Asopa, whose marriage with Sushmita Sen’s brother and actor Rajeev Sen is rumoured to be in trouble, has shared new pictures of herself on Instagram. But it is her chat with Rajeev in the comments section that is grabbing the eyeballs.

Charu shared gorgeous pictures of herself on Tuesday and captioned them, “Khairiyat nahi puchte meri magar khabar rakhte hain. Maine suna hai ki wo mujh par hi nazar rakhte hain. (They do not ask me about my well being but stay updated about me. I have heard, they keep an eye on me).”

Rajeev was quick to comment, “Kya Kare khabar rakhna Padta hai , itni chulbul jo ho aap @asopacharu (What can we do? We are bound to stay updated, you are so playful!).” Charu then responded to Rajeev, saying, “Khabar rakhna achhi baat hai Mr byomkesh bakshi. Kabhi khariyat bhi li ya karo..(My dear Byomkesh Bakshi, it is nice to stay updated but sometimes you should also enquire about my wellbeing).”

Charu married Rajeev in a grand ceremony in 2019. Responding to rumours of a separation, Charu recently said, “I don’t know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone’s life, and we all go through ups and downs, it’s just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. If there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone.”

While Charu has TV show Akbar Birbal in her kitty, Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production, Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder that is expected to go on floors by October this year.

