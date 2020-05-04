Ramayan to air again from tonight, this time on Star Plus

tv

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:51 IST

We could be looking at the birth of another Sooryavansham. After the mega successful rerun of mythological epic Ramayan on Doordarshan, now Star Plus has decided to re-rerun the show.

Star Plus tweeted the new air time and date on Sunday. “Ayodhya ke vaasi, purusho mein sarvotam, sabke priy maryada purushottam Shri Ram ki kahaani #Ramayan..4 May se, Somvaar se Ravivaar shaam 7:30 baje StarPlus par. #RamayanOnStarPlus@arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika (The story of Ayodhya citizen, the prime man, beloved to everyone the righteous Shri Ram, Ramayan will air starting May 4, Monday to Sunday at 7.30 pm on Star Plus),” read the tweet.

Ayodhya ke vaasi, purusho mein sarvotam, sabke priy maryada purushottam Shri Ram ki kahaani #Ramayan..

4 May se, Somvaar se Ravivaar shaam 7:30 baje StarPlus par. #RamayanOnStarPlus@arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika pic.twitter.com/Hpg38bVxpw — StarPlus (@StarPlus) May 3, 2020

The 80’s hit television series, Ramayan had already enjoyed a very successful rerun on Doordarshan last month. It became the most watched television series in the world and it’s epilogue series Uttar Ramayan also wrapped up over the weekend.

Reacting to the rerun on Star Plus, fans said the channel was a little late to the party. “You are too late , we already have seen it on @DDNational you must show some old series of like, Saka laka boom boom, Son pari,kya hadsa kya haqiqat , Aahat,Shh.. Koi hai. Vikral-Gabral, others,” wrote one. Others asked the channel to change the timings as DD is still airing Mahabharat at the same time. “Dear star plus Plz change the timing or repeat it since at this timing most of the people watch mahabharat on dd bharati 7 pm to 8pm. Afternoon is the best,” recommended one viewer.

The re-telecast of the TV show started on Doordarshan National in March soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.DD National said on April 16, 7.7 crore people across the globe watched the show. “Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April,” DD National posted on official Twitter handle.

“Thanks to all our viewers! #RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD! Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally,” another tweet read.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987. The show featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also starred veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Ramayan concluded the rerun on April 18 and it was followed by the retelecast of Uttar Ramayan. The show will be replaced by Sagar’s another popular series Shri Krishna, which will start airing from Sunday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more