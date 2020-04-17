Ravi Dubey on Covid-19 crisis: We’ve to deal with this overwhelming situation with both sincerity and humour

If you’ve been following actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta on social media, you would know that the couple has been frequently sharing posts around the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. And it’s a mix of serious and fun content, which according to Dubey, is the only way to reach out to more people.

“At this point of time, Internet is the only resource helping us to connect with everyone and also in making people aware. There is still a huge number of people undermining the situation and it’s really painful to see how police and other authorities are taking various measures to make them understand,” he says.

While using their power as social media influencers to give out the right message, the couple is keeping the empathy quotient high. “Within our knowledge and understanding, we’re trying to drive a message. Toh hum koshish karte hai responsibility ke saath aur aaram se logon ko samjhayen. We’re also trying to highlight efforts that people in service or otherwise are putting,” says the 36-year-old.

What they’re making the most use of are the entertainment and humour quotients. “We’ve to deal with this overwhelming situation with sincerity, entertainment and humour. These posts draw inspiration from our current lockdown life. How we’re learning about rationing, keeping our needs minimal, helping each other... Mental stability is much required. Imagine if this situation was happening 30-35 years back when there was no Internet how would we have survived and stayed connected?” he questions.

Dubey praises his wife for her love and understanding, and says that in these trying times, her company is keeping him sane. He also thanks his neighbours and friends for their support.

Calling himself a hypochondriac, he confesses being all the more worried now for his family in Delhi and his wife’s family in Chandigarh. “Calling/video chatting with them as many times as possible is the only thing that’s giving me peace,” he adds.

Apart from supporting various NGOs and funds, Dubey shares that their 15-year-long stint in showbiz has made them accessible to many who work in different departments in the television industry. “We’re in touch with them and tying to help in whatever possible. Thankfully help now can be delivered with the click of a button,” he ends.

