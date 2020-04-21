e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Riverdale star Cole Sprouse says he got death threats from ‘people online claiming to be fans’

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse says he got death threats from ‘people online claiming to be fans’

Cole Sprouse claimed that he received death threats and his friends were targetted after ‘baseless speculations’ about his personal life.

tv Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Cole Sprouse slammed his ‘fans’ for crossing a line.
Cole Sprouse slammed his ‘fans’ for crossing a line.
         

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse shared some shocking downsides of dating a fellow celebrity in a lengthy statement, in which he said that he has even got “death threats” from social media trolls. Sprouse, who is in a relationship with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, took to his Instagram Stories to urge people to think before they post, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being (a clown),” he wrote.

He added: “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s cleared my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Black sweater + denim club, you’re not invited.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Also read: When Karan Johar revealed Farah Khan was interested in him, landed up at his hotel room at midnight

Sprouse opted not to directly name the “baseless accusations” to which he was referring,but it can be speculated that it could be surrounding the nature of his friendship with model Kaia Gerber, with some fans suggesting they are more than just friends.

Sprouse concluded by saying: “So in conclusion - please eat my delectable plump a**. Making me post a ***damn white font Insta story like a twice divorced mother of three.”

Sprouse and Reinhart, who star as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the hit show, reportedly started dating in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news