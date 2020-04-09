e-paper
Home / TV / Sakshi Tanwar, Ankita Lokhande, Shivin Narang’s Malad apartment complex sealed amid Covid-19 pandemic

Sakshi Tanwar, Ankita Lokhande, Shivin Narang’s Malad apartment complex sealed amid Covid-19 pandemic

Shivin Narang reveals his apartment complex in Mumbai has been sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus. The patient and his family are in quarantine.

tv Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The apartment where Shivin Narang resides has been sealed after a Covid -19 patient was found there.
The apartment where Shivin Narang resides has been sealed after a Covid -19 patient was found there.
         

Actor Shivin Narang has revealed that his apartment complex in Malad, Mumbai, has been sealed after a resident was found Covid-19 positive. TV actors Ankita Lokhande and Sakshi Tanwar also reside in the same apartment complex, a Mumbai Mirror report claimed.

Shivin told the tabloid, “About a week ago, a lady from the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) turned up, enquiring about everyone’s health and travel history, and informed that they were sealing off the complex. She shared the contact of a doctor for emergencies. There’s police security outside since and we can only go till the gate to pick up delivery of essentials like grocery and medicines. We aren’t allowed to go to even another wing of the complex.”

Shivin began his onscreen journey with Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year in 2012 but is best known for his act in Beyhadh 2. Recently, seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shivin was linked with co-contestant on the reality show Tejasswi Prakash.

However, Tejasswi has denied the rumours and said recently, “I really don’t know what bond fans have seen between us. Yes, he is a good friend. That’s it. But there is nothing more than that. All people are asking me and even my friends are asking if I am dating him. I am not dating him. I thought they are reacting seeing our friendship. But now if they are saying that I am having an affair then of course I am going to react.”

There has been no communication regarding sealing of their apartment from Ankita or Sakshi. While Ankita has restricted her small screen appearance to guest roles after she worked with Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika, Sakshi has been working on films, web series etc.

