Tejasswi Prakash on link-up with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestant Shivin Narang: ‘He is a good friend, that’s it’

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:05 IST

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has been making headlines for her bond with co-contestant, television actor Shivin Narang. Fans are shipping the two and are trending the hashtag #TeVin on social media.

However, Tejasswi insisted that there is no romance brewing between her and Shivin. In an interview with The Times of India, she said, “I really don’t know what bond fans have seen between us. Yes, he is a good friend. That’s it. But there is nothing more than that. All people are asking me and even my friends are asking if I am dating him. I am not dating him.”

“I thought they are reacting seeing our friendship. But now if they are saying that I am having an affair then of course I am going to react,” she added.

Tejasswi said that she not only shares a great friendship with Shivin, but also the other contestants, including Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar and Dharmesh Yelande. Talking about the show, she said, “My journey was great. It was fun. I am happy with what I have done in the show and what the show has given me. It is obvious that I didn’t win the show and I don’t regret doing the show.”

Last month, Shivin thanked Tejasswi in a heartfelt Instagram post, saying that she risked elimination to save him from his “biggest fear”. He wrote, “Dis gal saved me frm my biggest fear. So wen i thought im going back home frm #khatronkekhiladi she nominated herself to do the stunt(risking her elimination) bcoz she knew i will abort fr sure. It needs #guts & a #goldenheart to do that tejuu thankuuu @tejasswiprakash.”

Tejasswi, who is known for her roles in serials such as Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is all set to make her big screen debut with the Marathi film School College Ani Life. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, the film is produced by her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty.

