Shefali Jariwala on equation with ex Sidharth Shukla: ‘Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial’

tv

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:32 IST

Shefali Jariwala was in an under-the-radar but serious relationship with Sidharth Shukla long before they came together on Bigg Boss 13. However, coming together under the same roof was not at all awkward for the exes.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Shefali opened up about her renewed friendship with Sidharth. “See, initially we bonded and then we had a bad fight. After he came back from the secret room, our equation got better. Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests, we would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and what not. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other,” she said.

Shefali and Sidharth were in a relationship around a decade and a half ago. She has been happily married to Parag Tyagi since 2014.

Recently, after Shefali shared a picture with Parag on Instagram, fans began speculating that she was pregnant. However, she clarified that it was a case of overeating and she was not expecting a baby.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha shuts down all Ramayan questions: ‘Please watch it on Doordarshan, you will get all your answers’

Shefali and Parag are adopting a baby girl and have already begun the process for the same. During an earlier media interaction, she said, “From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption, which was when I was 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth made headlines for his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13. Even though she has been vocal about her love for him and fans are rooting for them to get together, he has emphatically claimed that while he is fond of her, he does not have any romantic feelings towards her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more