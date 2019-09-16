Shilpa Shinde on not getting good offers: ‘Cine and TV Artistes Association did not want people to work with me’

tv

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:29 IST

Ever since she made her acting debut in 2001 with TV show Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai in 2001, Shilpa Shinde has had a successful stint on the small screen. This includes her wining the reality show Bigg Boss last year. So when the actor says that TV does not interest her anymore, it ought to surprise everyone.

“TV is no for now,” says Shilpa, adding, “All these years, I dedicated my life to the medium and have had got immense love and job satisfaction. However, after what happened when I left my last (sitcom) show… The work I was getting wasn’t good enough and after a point, I realised that was because [Cine and TV Artistes Association] did not want people to work with me. After a lot of fights, finally things have changed for better, but still I’m not getting the kind of work I’d like to do. Since that’s not happening, I’m not thinking about TV right now.”

For the uninitiated, Shilpa had filed an FIR against her last show’s producer accusing him of sexual harassment, alleged mental torture and not clearing her remuneration. At that time, she also alleged that Cine and TV Artistes Association had banned her, charges that the association later denied.

Now that TV isn’t happening, is she thinking of doing films or web, we ask. “I had got a few web offers but those roles again weren’t anything that I haven’t done before. Also, I don’t think I can do bold scenes onscreen; I’m really not comfortable. But there’s something on the web that I’m in talks for and if everything falls in place, we’d soon make an announcement,” says Shilpa.

As for working in films, she adds, “The characters I was offered weren’t like one of the important ones in the plot but supporting roles that too without much visibility. Having done so much work on TV, and with the kind of expectations my fans from me, I can’t go wrong in taking up not-so-good characters.”

Also read: Shakuntala Devi teaser: Vidya Balan sports short hairdo as ‘human computer’, to begin shoot in London. See pic

Meanwhile, while waiting for ‘good work’ to come her way, Shilpa is happy and content running her designer store. She had learned fashion designing and has started her own line sometime back. “I regularly visit the workshop; we all brainstorm towards creating something new. Apart from Mumbai, I also send my designs to US to my friend, who runs her business. I’m quite passionate about my work and for those who thought I’ve been sitting at home jobless, now you know what keeps me busy,” she ends with a laugh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:29 IST