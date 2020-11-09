Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli shares video of her blocking him from entering house, says ‘I want to see your limit’

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:11 IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband has shared videos on social media, which shows her refusing him entry into a house. In his post, he wrote that she isn’t permitting him to meet their son, Reyansh.

Sharing the video on Wednesday, Abhinav Kohli wrote in his caption, “My goodness was misused. First kept me away from my child from May to September then gave him when he had Corona and when he did not want to come I asked you to come and convince him and what did you do with me you ran away with him yesterday I found you after so much difficulty and you did not let me see him even for a second. How much will you do wrong to me I also want to see your limit.”

The video shows a man, presumably Abhinav, attempting to enter the house, which he claims he has the right to. Shweta tells him, “Mere ghar mein mat aao, bahar raho (Don’t enter my house, stay outside).” He can be heard saying that it is his ‘matrimonial house’ and telling her to not push him.

He shared three other videos, adding information about his attempted visit in the captions. He claimed that Shweta had been moving around with their son, without informing him. One of the videos shows Shweta sitting at the door, holding Reyansh, while Abhinav spoke with him.

Earlier, he had shared a video of himself standing outside Shweta’s house, waiting to be let in. “This is the reality. This is what is the truth,” he said in the video.

Last year, in August, Shweta filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav. This is Shweta’s second marriage; she was earlier married to actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has daughter Palak. Shweta and Raja got divorced after nine years of marriage.

After separating from Abhinav, Shweta called her marriage with him a ‘poisonous infection’. “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy,” she had told Hindustan Times.

