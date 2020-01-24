e-paper
Home / TV / Shweta Tiwari says work is worship: ‘Even if I have to eat non-veg while I’m on fast, I’ll do it’

Shweta Tiwari says work is worship: ‘Even if I have to eat non-veg while I’m on fast, I’ll do it’

Shweta Tiwari says she prioritises work above all else. “Even if I have to eat non-vegetarian on the day of my fast, I will do it,” she says.

tv Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:52 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Shweta Tiwari has been working in the television industry nearly two decades.
After almost two decades of working on the small screen, actor Shweta Tiwari still calls television her first love. Therefore, it comes as no surprise when she says being tagged as a “TV actor” doesn’t bother her at all. “It has given me everything — name, fame and identity, and people still call me Prerna of Kasautii... I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” she smiles.

At a time when many actors look down on the medium for its regressive content and have moved on to try their luck in films and web shows, Shweta says she can never quit TV. “Some actors consider TV to be a smaller medium but that’s wrong as times have changed and it is a much bigger medium now.”

She admits that somewhere the content on TV is still regressive and “it needs to tell stories that are relatable and portray characters in a more progressive way”.

 

View this post on Instagram

Wandering Alone is Fun!

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Given that many TV shows are also being streamed on online platforms and getting a wider reach, Shweta feels it has gone worldwide. “TV shows are, and will always remain a daily dose of entertainment for people. It has its reach in small towns and cities and even across the world in different dubbed languages. Because of this, many movie actors keep coming to TV shows for the promotion of their work. We shouldn’t underrate it,” adds the actor, currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony Entertainment Television.

While the 39-year-old has also made her presence felt in the digital space with her show Hum Tum And Them, she says she still gets labelled for her unconventional choices.

“People also questioned my choices, especially when I played a prostitute in Begusarai. And even my web show, which required me to do bold scenes, raised many eyebrows,” she continues, “But as an actor, it is my job. Work is worship, and even if I have to eat non-vegetarian on the day of my fast, I will do it.”

Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Realme’s first fitness band is confirmed to launch in India next month
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
TV News