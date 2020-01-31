Shweta Tripathi wields gun for Mirzapur 2, reveals what went behind her new look

Actor Shweta Tripathi, who will be back with the second season of popular web series Mirzapur, has shared the first look from the upcoming season. She sports an uneven haircut in the new season and has revealed how they arrived at the exact hairstyle. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur also stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Diveyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Sharing pictures and a small teaser for upcoming Amazon originals, she wrote on Instagram, “Bhaukal machega, jald machega!”

Shweta told Mid Day, “I would shoot wearing only sunscreen. Since the show required a long-term commitment, we were contemplating a short hairdo. But, that wouldn’t go with the other projects I was involved in. I also did not want to use a wig. Shooting in Benaras’ heat with it would have been a menace. We opted for this uneven cut, which fits into her world. I am picking roles that have me look different each time.”

Mirzapur paints the world of the heartland mafia and their rivalries with Pankaj playing the role of the show’s prime mafioso running the reins of the world in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Pankaj had earlier said, “There’s a lot of anticipation amongst fans for the next season and I’m often asked when it will release. I too am excited about season two so it is just fitting for me to make my Instagram debut on the first birthday of Mirzapur and give my and the show’s fans a little tease into what is to come!”

Mirzapur season one started streaming and opened to mixed reviews on November 16, 2018, but was a hit with the audiences. Hindustan Times’ review stated: “Mirzapur has neither the intelligence nor the empathy to make any sort of meaningful statement about (a) very real, and very upsetting reality. Instead, it makes the most egregious mistake of glorifying certain aspects of UP gangland culture.”

