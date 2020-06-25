Smriti Khanna shares hilarious video with husband, complains he ate her ‘lactation laddoo’

tv

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:34 IST

TV actor Smriti Khanna has shared a hilarious video with an even more amusing caption on Instagram and fans can’t get enough it. In the video, Smriti is about to eat her “lactation laddo” when her husband Gautam Gupta swoops in and eats it.

Smriti wrote, “Okay I got pranked but you ate my lactation ladoo @mistergautam.” In the video, Smriti is seen seated on a chair set beside a table where she has a laddoo placed on a plate. Gautam asks Smriti as he keeps the camera’s lens towards her, “What are you doing? You’re eating a laddoo?” Smriti responds that indeed she is and Gautam then asks her to coordinate for a “trick”. However, the “trick” ends in Gautam fooling her and eating her laddo. Smriti then yells at him, laughing, “Breastfeeding laddoo tha, ab breastfeed bhi khud hi kara dena (It was a breastfeeding laddoo, now breastfeed the child yourself).”

Smriti gave birth to a daughter during lockdown and has been winning internet with her picture perfect, post-partum body and fitness.

Smriti told Hindustan Times recently, “Of course, the doctors will tell you the basic things that we must do but it is important to know what questions to ask our doctor. After the delivery, I started getting a lot of questions on social media on how to take care of yourself and the baby amid this health crisis. Staying positive and taking all the preventive measures is very important.”

Anayka was born amid lockdown in Mumbai on April 15. Sharing the news with a photo, Smriti had written: “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Just four days later, Smriti had shared a picture with her daughter in her arms and written: “Time to go home Please ignore the swollen face and puffy eyes #newmom #welcomeprincess.”

