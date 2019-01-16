Stars of Netflix’s new series Sex Education answer crazy sex questions by Indians. Watch hilarious video

The stars of Netflix’s latest romantic comedy Sex Education—Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa—have answered some of the craziest sex questions asked by Indians on the internet. From whether one should pour lemon juice in vaginas to the transferability of pubic hair to scalp, the actors could not help laughing throughout a new video shared by Netflix.

In the video, Emma and Ncuti take up a question from a ‘21-year-old virgin’ who was wondering how to perform fellatio on himself. The actors recommend yoga and trying sex toys. Another man asks what would happen to him after he popped an emergency contraceptive ‘in the heat of the moment’. Emma reassures him he would definitely not die from it. There are more idiotic and super awkward questions in the video, most of which, leave the actors in splits.

Read our review of Sex Education here.

In the new high school comedy, Emma plays a troubled teenager with family issues while Ncuti plays a young gay boy, learning to own his sexuality and to be brave.They are joined on the show by actors Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson.

The show explores themes of teenage sex, homosexuality, bullying and more. Asa plays a boy struggling with his own sexual problems but doling out advice on sex and relationships to other students at his school. In his review of the show, Rohan Naahar of Hindustan Times wrote, “It is a wonderfully heartfelt series, a sweeping romantic comedy, in which even the most tertiary of characters are written with warmth.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 18:10 IST