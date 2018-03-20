Stranger Things stars will now get as much as Rs 2.2 crore per episode. Here’s the breakdown

The paychecks of the cast of hit Netflix show Stranger Things has gotten fatter with all of them getting a rise for the next season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast has been segregated into three tiers. Adult actors Winona Ryder and David Harbour have been placed in the Tier A and both of them will be making USD 350,000 per episode.

The group of the young actors -- Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp -- have been placed in the Tier B and will get USD 250,000 per episode.

Actors Gaten Matarazzo (L), David Harbour, Allison Sudol, and Millie Bobbie Brown during the 24th Annual Screen ActorsGuild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

The Tier C consists of teenage actors Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery, and they will be pocketing a sum of USD 150,000 per episode.

However, Millie Bobby Brown, who is one of the breakout stars from the show, is missing from the tiers and sources say that she may be negotiating her deal with the producers separately. She is expected to earned the average of Tier 1 and Tier 2 stars, USD 350,000.



