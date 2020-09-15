Subuhii Joshii: I was depressed; from putting on weight, losing work, to being in an abusive relationship, my life was a mess

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:16 IST

After a good start in the TV industry with shows such as Big Switch, Spiltsville, Bh Se Bhade, Comedy Classes, actor Subuhii Joshii’s life took an unusual turn. She got diagnosed with health issues, her personal life was in a mess too. Joshii had an ugly breakup with comedian-actor Siddharth Sagar. And all these affected her mental health. Having recovered from this bad phase, Joshii reveals how difficult the journey has been.

“I got diagnosed with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and Thyroid and started putting on weight due. I gained 20-25 kilos. I was badly body shamed, even called names on social media. And then the breakup… I couldn’t take it anymore and slowly slipped into depression. I started avoiding everyone,” she says.

Joshii,27, also stopped getting good work from TV. Her weight became a hindrance.

“Rejections are very difficult to handle... They didn’t say anything to my face during auditions but then I would later come to know that my body weight was the issue. There are stereotypes attached to how a heroine should look like. Unko Kareena ya Katrina jaise body chahiye hota hai. How films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) are made in Bollywood or shows do you see led by chubby actors?” she adds.

Joshii got the opportunity in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai in 2019 but the role was of an older character. “I didn’t want to do it initially but took it up as I needed money to survive. Thankfully the character panned out well,” she says.

Her relationship tussle with Sagar earlier last year aggravated the depression. She had to seek help and went through counselling.

“It was an abusive relationship. Everything around started getting so toxic. My life felt valueless. I decided to end my career. That’s when my mother held me back and gave me courage. And I decided to fight back. The lockdown was a sort of a boon for me. I changed my diet and worked out rigorously four hours a day. My doctor was like how did you do this? I’ve shed the extra pounds and back at 55 kgs,” she reveals.

Ask if she would collaborate with Sagar if there’s an opportunity and Joshii replies, “I prefer keeping my professional and personal life separate. If the offer is good I’ll take it up and mind my own business. I’m not in touch with him, nor do I want to. I send him love and light,” she adds.

