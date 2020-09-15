e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Subuhii Joshii: I was depressed; from putting on weight, losing work, to being in an abusive relationship, my life was a mess

Subuhii Joshii: I was depressed; from putting on weight, losing work, to being in an abusive relationship, my life was a mess

Actor Subuhii Joshi says that no one said anything to her directly during auditions, but later she would come to know that her body weight was the reason why she was rejected.

tv Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:16 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Subuhii Joshii talks about battling weight issue and depression.
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Subuhii Joshii talks about battling weight issue and depression.
         

After a good start in the TV industry with shows such as Big Switch, Spiltsville, Bh Se Bhade, Comedy Classes, actor Subuhii Joshii’s life took an unusual turn. She got diagnosed with health issues, her personal life was in a mess too. Joshii had an ugly breakup with comedian-actor Siddharth Sagar. And all these affected her mental health. Having recovered from this bad phase, Joshii reveals how difficult the journey has been.

“I got diagnosed with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and Thyroid and started putting on weight due. I gained 20-25 kilos. I was badly body shamed, even called names on social media. And then the breakup… I couldn’t take it anymore and slowly slipped into depression. I started avoiding everyone,” she says.

Joshii,27, also stopped getting good work from TV. Her weight became a hindrance.

“Rejections are very difficult to handle... They didn’t say anything to my face during auditions but then I would later come to know that my body weight was the issue. There are stereotypes attached to how a heroine should look like. Unko Kareena ya Katrina jaise body chahiye hota hai. How films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) are made in Bollywood or shows do you see led by chubby actors?” she adds.

 

Joshii got the opportunity in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai in 2019 but the role was of an older character. “I didn’t want to do it initially but took it up as I needed money to survive. Thankfully the character panned out well,” she says.

Her relationship tussle with Sagar earlier last year aggravated the depression. She had to seek help and went through counselling.

“It was an abusive relationship. Everything around started getting so toxic. My life felt valueless. I decided to end my career. That’s when my mother held me back and gave me courage. And I decided to fight back. The lockdown was a sort of a boon for me. I changed my diet and worked out rigorously four hours a day. My doctor was like how did you do this? I’ve shed the extra pounds and back at 55 kgs,” she reveals.

Ask if she would collaborate with Sagar if there’s an opportunity and Joshii replies, “I prefer keeping my professional and personal life separate. If the offer is good I’ll take it up and mind my own business. I’m not in touch with him, nor do I want to. I send him love and light,” she adds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

tags
top news
China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases
Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases
Battle against Covid-19 far from over: Harsh Vardhan in Parliament
Battle against Covid-19 far from over: Harsh Vardhan in Parliament
‘Herd immunity can’t end the pandemic…a vaccine is critical’: Bill Gates
‘Herd immunity can’t end the pandemic…a vaccine is critical’: Bill Gates
Covid-19: How different masks stop the virus
Covid-19: How different masks stop the virus
‘Out of control’: Kangana Ranaut, slammed by Jaya Bachchan, gets it from Sena again
‘Out of control’: Kangana Ranaut, slammed by Jaya Bachchan, gets it from Sena again
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In