Surveen Chawla says Sacred Games shoot was hard: ‘I was pregnant but had to drown in negativity’

Surveen Chawla said that it was challenging for her to shoot Sacred Games 2 when she was pregnant because she had to drown herself in negativity for the role.

tv Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Surveen Chawla was pregnant while shooting for Sacred Games 2.
         

Surveen Chawla won plaudits for her performance as the mysterious ‘madam’ Jojo Mascarenhas in Netflix web-series Sacred Games. In a recent interaction, she revealed that shooting for the second season was a rather difficult experience for her, as she was pregnant at the time.

“There is nothing common between Jojo and me. I was pregnant at that time, so it was a little difficult too because normally you want to be happy and stay away from negativity but here I had to drown myself into negativity because Jojo was very unforgiving and bitter. It was challenging as an actor on-screen as well as off-screen,” she was quoted by Mid-Day as saying on Netlfix’s new chat show The Brand New Show.

Jojo was an extremely confusing character for Surveen, and switching on and off from the negativity became challenging for the actor. “This was a milestone moment in my life per se so going into a very negative and dark zone and switching on and off became confusing. I even shared with Amruta (Subhash, who plays the character of Kusum Devi Yadav), that I personally found Jojo confusing. She was a very confused personality and I was wondering where I am. I had to just let go and learnt from my own experiences.”

 

While Surveen’s character dies in the very first episode of Sacred Games, she appears in flashbacks throughout season 1 and 2. Her repartee with Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in the second season received a lot of appreciation from viewers.

Surveen, who was pregnant while filming Season 2 of Sacred Games, welcomed her first child with husband Akshay Thakker in April this year. She announced the birth of her daughter Eva with an adorable Instagram post. “We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva,” she wrote.

 

Surveen and Akshay secretly tied the knot in Italy in 2015, but it was only in 2017 that the actor shared the news with the rest of the world. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in November last year.

‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
Ajit Pawar not in NCP’s first list of ministers, meets Sharad Pawar at home
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
PM Modi avoids hotels, stays at airports in foreign transit: Amit Shah
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
