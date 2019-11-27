Kubbra Sait on Sacred Games at International Emmys 2019: ‘It’s gutting that we didn’t win’

tv

Actor Kubbra Sait, who attended the International Emmys 2019 to represent Netflix series Sacred Games, has said she was hoping for a win and it was ‘gutted’ that Sacred Games did not win at the event held on Monday. Kubbra was present with the show’s crew, including lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte and directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The critically-acclaimed Netflix show was nominated in the best drama category alongside Brazil’s Contra Todos, Germany’s Bad Banks and UK’s McMafia.

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Kubbra said, “Realistically, I was hoping for a win. It’s gutting that we didn’t. As Team India, we wanted to have fun regardless of the verdict. It would have been great had we won, but we didn’t miss out on the fun either way. After the show, we all hit the bar, had a few drinks and surprisingly, retired early.” Kubbra received wide critical acclaim for her performance as the transgender character, Kukoo, in the first season of the show.

“When McMafia won, we all cheered for Nawaz. We were so happy for each other. It’s the spirit of being there that mattered,” she added.

Radhika, Nawazuddin, Anurag, Kubbra, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Ronnie Screwvala, Dibakar Banerjee and Vikramaditya were spotted making most of the moment, and enjoying their time at the gala. “We may have lost at the Emmys but it was a night to cherish. Thank you Netflix India for making it happen and for pushing the show to an audience we never thought possible. And thank you to the cast and crew, as always,” Motwane tweeted.

We may have lost at the Emmys but it was a night to cherish. Thank you @NetflixIndia for making it happen and for pushing the show to an audience we never thought possible. And thank you to the cast and crew, as always. pic.twitter.com/HcEMyzaLHh — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) November 26, 2019

After the nomination, Kubbra had said, “I am putting it out there in the universe everyday that we are coming back with the winning trophy. For me, it is the excitement of representing a show that has created a universal reach. Everybody has been moved, has been touched, and felt the exhilaration of being part of this incredible show across the world. And just to represent that at an international level and be with the entire crew and relive the moments is an award in itself and I am looking forward to the reward as well.”

