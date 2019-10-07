Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Jethalal announces Dayaben is back, but is it Disha Vakani? Watch video

tv

The latest promo video of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma hints that actor Disha Vakani, who essays the character of Dayaben, is back on the show. The latest promo, shared online by the official handle of the show, shows Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) realising that there is a lot of stuff lying around in his house and says, “Saaman to Ahmedabad se aya aisa kagta hai. Matlab Daya aa gai!”

Kya lagta hai aapko, koun lekar aaya hoga Jethalal ke ghar yeh saamaan? Hai yeh Daya Bhabhi ki waapsi ka ishaara yaa kismat phir se le rahi hai Jethalal ka imtihaan? Janne ke liye dekhiye #TMKOC aaj raat thik 8:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/OebiOydr2B — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) October 7, 2019

Disha has been missing from the show since 2017. The actor took a maternity break two years ago and has been a full-time mother ever since. There has been speculation of misunderstanding between Disha and the show’s producers with buzz suggesting that she demanded a hike in her fees. Names of actors who may replace Disha were also circulated but all seems to have been sorted out as Disha may soon be back on the show.

A Spotboye report had earlier quoted a source as saying, “Disha Vakani will soon begin her shoot and her entry will be quite grand. During the Navratri track, whole Gokuldham society will be seen discussing and missing Dayaben and her unbeatable garba. But the one who will be missing her the most will be her husband Jethalal, who will take an oath in front of Devi Maa that he will not play garba until and unless Daya comes back and does garba with him. That’s when the whole society members start their search for Dayaben and try to get her back but unfortunately all their attempts fail. Just when everybody loses hope, Daya will make a smashing entry. Makers are trying hard to make her entry as intriguing as possible.”

Talking about Disha’s return to the show, producer Asit Modi had earlier told Times of India, “We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month’s time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn’t ready and told us, ‘Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?’ But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback. Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show.”

