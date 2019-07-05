Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Vibhoutee Sharma not replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben, says not interested in doing TV

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been without its Dayaben, earlier played by actor Disha Vakani, for a while now and rumours are swirling about who can play the character next. After Ami Trivedi, Vibhoutee Sharma’s name has been doing the rounds as the new Dayaben but the actor has now denied the speculation. Disha Vakani, who became a household name with her portrayal of the character, has been away for almost two years ever since she went on a maternity leave in September 2017.

A TimesofIndia report quoted Vibhoutee as saying, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I am not replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, neither have I given any mock test. I am not interested in doing TV shows. I have currently taken a break from doing TV shows. This is really funny. I keep doing ads and was never interested in doing regular daily soaps. I have shot for a film which is in the pipeline.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rangoli calling her Kangana Ranaut’s ‘sasti copy’: ‘Short life, no time to waste on this’

Recently, reports had claimed Vibhoutee has even shot for her maiden episode on the show.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Disha had asked for a fee hike as well as a change in her working hours. She was reportedly asking for Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, as opposed to her previous remuneration of Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode.

Earlier, talking about rumours around Disha’s exit, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi had said, “Replacements and leap jumps are common in the television industry, they keep happening. It is nothing new and in the past whenever replacements have taken place, new actors have got accepted by the audience. On TV, an actor is known for its character and not by his name. Yes, we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. But I would also like to add that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a positive show so we will hope for a positive result.”

Disha married businessman Mayur Pandya in 2015. Before Taarak Mehta K Ooltah Chashmah, she had done small roles in Devdas and Jodha Akbar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 15:27 IST