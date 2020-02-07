Taj Mahal 1989: Netflix’s Valentines Day special series gives sneak peek into dating before Tinder. Watch

tv

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:15 IST

Netflix has released the trailer for an upcoming Indian original, Taj Mahal 1989. The show is based in Lucknow of late 80s and shows the journeys of multiple couples in love.

The trailer begins with images of the Taj Mahal and moves over to young and older couples living in Lucknow. Some are struggling with their marriage, some are hoping to find love in a pre-Tinder world. Neeraj Kabi and Geentanjali Kabi play a loveless married couple who are always fighting and bickering among themselves. The wife grows tired with their boring life and decides to get a divorce but the husband pleads with her to go on a honeymoon with him before she makes her decision final.

There are also some younger couple trying to navigate through flirting and love triangles. They often break the fourth wall, letting the viewer in on their experiences. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer doesn’t appear to have generated a lot of interest among the audience with many expressing disappointment in YouTube comments. “Old wine. New bottle..Also the trailer music sickened me to death. This is my ghost venting regret of stupidly renewing Netflix subscriptions,” wrote one. “Netflix is taking notes from altbalaji,” wrote another. “Amazon Prime is going out of its way to provide top notch content while Netflix is churning out same sh*t with different package,” wrote another.

The show follows recent Netflix shows such as Bard of Blood and Jamtara. It will release on February 14.

