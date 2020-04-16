e-paper
Why Faisal Khan can’t step out of the house even after the lockdown is over

The actor says his mother has put a ban on venturing out even when the lockdown is lifted

tv Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:18 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Faisal Khan shares he is working on creating online dance tutorials for people
Actor Faisal Khan shares he is working on creating online dance tutorials for people
         

It might be a 21-day lockdown for everyone, but actor-dancer Faisal Khan says his lockdown had started six months back in August when he injured his leg while shooting for a horse scene for his show Chandragupt Maurya. And as he was on the road to recovery and started living a normal life, going for events, working out and dancing, the lockdown has now put everything on hold once again. 

“I had a couple of dance projects lined up which got cancelled. However, I’m utilising this time by working out and in talks with some singers to choreograph their songs. I’m also working on creating online dance tutorials for people to watch and learn,” Khan says.

Staying in self-isolation is not easy as it sounds and the 21-year-old experienced this much before when he was on bed rest. “I’m a very emotional person and was overthinking a lot about my work that got affected due to my injury. I had to drop down from the dance reality show and my other projects. We had already spent so much on my medical treatment and I was concerned about where will my next paycheque come from. I felt anxiety and was depressed and there was a sudden surge to bounce back as fast as I can,” Khan shares.  

Listening to good music and getting back to his love -- dancing -- has helped him heal faster. After battling his injuries, Khan, 21, is now fighting against coronavirus by staying at home. “Mere ghar ki pradhan mantri is my mother and she has put a separate lockdown on all the family members, that whenever the lockdown will be removed across the country, we’ll have to continue to be under self-isolation for two more weeks,” he shares.

