YouTuber Pewdie Pie marries girlfriend Marzia Bisognin in a private ceremony in London, see pics

tv

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:05 IST

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie has revealed that he has got married to his girlfriend Marzia Bisognin on Sunday. The YouTuber, who dated her for eight years, tied the knot at a private ceremony at Kew Gardens in West London, a Buzzfeed report said.

Born Felix Kjellberg, the YouTuber better known as PewDiePie, announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

The newlywed bride, Marzia, also shared pictures from the wedding and wrote a long, emotional caption about them. “Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives,” she wrote in one of the posts.

Also read: Katrina Kaif stuns in a lehenga as she turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week, Khushi Kapoor watches from front row. See pics

She also wrote in another post, “We have so many wonderful photos to share from the wedding so brace yourself for some spam this week. Lots of you complimented the dress and wanted to give credit to @joflemingdesign for bringing my vision to life. It took us months to perfect the gown, but she really gave me my dream dress. Ps. Thanks for all the sweet comments for us!”

PewDiePie, who has over 100 million followers on YouTube, was recently named as the biggest earning YouTuber, at £6.5million a month. The new bride Marzia, too, isn’t a stranger to the platform – in 2014, she headlined the most subscribed Italian channel on books, fashion, makeup, DIY and video games. However, she cited mental health as reasons as she announced her retirement from vlogging in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 10:04 IST