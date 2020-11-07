e-paper
Facebook to note projected US vote winner, when there is one

Facebook will also reduce the distribution of posts that its systems deem likely to be disinformation, to prevent people from repeating debunked claims. It will also limit distribution for live video, which is harder to evaluate quickly, related to the election.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 02:29 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
The company has ramped up its enforcement on disinformation amid concerns about post-election violence
The company has ramped up its enforcement on disinformation amid concerns about post-election violence
         

Facebook Inc. said that when a winner of the US presidential election is projected, its platforms will display a notice for users to help combat misinformation about the outcome.

“On the results, we will rely on a majority opinion from Reuters as well as independent decision desks at major media outlets, including ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, CNN and the Associated Press to determine when a presidential winner is projected,” the company said in a statement. “We will then show the candidate’s name in notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram.” A similar notice will appear on candidates’ posts, replacing the current label that says votes are still being counted.

Facebook will also reduce the distribution of posts that its systems deem likely to be disinformation, to prevent people from repeating debunked claims. It will also limit distribution for live video, which is harder to evaluate quickly, related to the election. The company has ramped up its enforcement on disinformation amid concerns about post-election violence.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the presidency, while President Donald Trump’s path to re-election has narrowed. But Trump has sought a recount in Wisconsin, filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and complained about various states’ counting procedures. In a statement to reporters late Thursday, he questioned the credibility of the US election, though there’s no evidence of widespread illegal voting.

