e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / US Presidential Election / Trump aide promises ‘very professional transition’ to Biden

Trump aide promises ‘very professional transition’ to Biden

O’Brien’s comments signaled some of the firmest statements yet from a senior administration official acknowledging Biden’s win in the Novemver 3 vote.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 22:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Dubai
O’Brien, Trump’s fourth national security adviser, previously served as his special envoy on hostage affairs.
O’Brien, Trump’s fourth national security adviser, previously served as his special envoy on hostage affairs.(AFP)
         

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser promised a “very professional transition” to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden in an interview broadcast Monday, even as Trump continues to falsely claim he won the November election.

Speaking to the Global Security Forum hosted in part by Qatar, Robert O’Brien several times mentioned the transition and referred to recent peace deals that Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates struck with Israel as “a great legacy for the president to have as he leaves office.” While caveating that Trump did have outstanding court challenges, O’Brien’s comments signaled some of the firmest statements yet from a senior administration official acknowledging Biden’s win in the Nov 3 vote.

“If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — obviously things look that way now — we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council. There’s no question about it,” O’Brien said. “They’re going to have very professional folks coming in to take these positions.” He added: “We’ve passed the baton and had peaceful, successful transitions even in the most contentious periods.”

Since losing, Trump has made unsubstantiated claims about the election on Twitter. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the vote. Officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties have said the poll went well, as have international observers. The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also says: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

O’Brien, Trump’s fourth national security adviser, previously served as his special envoy on hostage affairs. Asked about American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared covering Syria’s civil war in 2012 and is believed to be held by Damascus, O’Brien said the U.S. was using “every lever” to get him back home.

“We are using every tool, whether it’s through allies, whether it’s through adversaries,” O’Brien said. “We would like to get him back and I’d like to see him him back and I know the president would like to see him back before he leaves office.” Syria has not acknowledged holding Tice. A top Lebanese security official said Saturday that he visited Syria for two days to speak with officials there about Tice.

tags
top news
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Nitish says he’ll miss Sushil Modi, points to BJP for answers
Nitish says he’ll miss Sushil Modi, points to BJP for answers
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In