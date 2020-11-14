e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / Twitter flags around 300,000 tweets for misleading content regarding election

Twitter flags around 300,000 tweets for misleading content regarding election

“Approximately 300,000 Tweets have been labelled under our Civic Integrity Policy for content that was disputed and potentially misleading,” Twitter announced in its November 12 update on election policy, reported Sputnik.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 14:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
The platform’s effort to combat the spread of election misinformation also included the addition of ‘pre-bunk’ prompts backed by data provided from a number of ‘official sources’.
The platform’s effort to combat the spread of election misinformation also included the addition of ‘pre-bunk’ prompts backed by data provided from a number of ‘official sources’.(Reuters Photo)
         

An estimated 300,000 tweets related to the 2020 US Presidential elections were flagged for misleading content, according to an update issued by Twitter this week.

“Approximately 300,000 Tweets have been labelled under our Civic Integrity Policy for content that was disputed and potentially misleading,” Twitter announced in its November 12 update on election policy, reported Sputnik.

“These represent 0.2 per cent of all US election-related tweets sent during this time period,” said the microblogging site.

The advisories were implemented on October 27 and ran until November 11, one week before and after the November 3 presidential election, respectively, according to Sputnik.

Twitter flagged at least 50 tweets and retweets issued by US President Donald Trump to his nearly 89 followers in the two-week period.

The platform’s effort to combat the spread of election misinformation also included the addition of ‘pre-bunk’ prompts backed by data provided from a number of ‘official sources’.

The US election period saw a very chaotic atmosphere, with a closely contested fight between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, with Trump’s refusal to concede defeat.

tags
top news
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
‘Initiate dialogue’: Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre after shelling at LoC
‘Initiate dialogue’: Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre after shelling at LoC
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
PM Modi slams Pakistan, refers to surgical strike
PM Modi slams Pakistan, refers to surgical strike
‘If you want to dig old graves, so can we’: Shiv Sena warns BJP
‘If you want to dig old graves, so can we’: Shiv Sena warns BJP
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In